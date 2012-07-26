Fiat CEO accuses VW of waging price war - report

MILAN, July 26 Italian car maker Fiat's
chief executive Sergio Marchionne accused German rival
Volkswagen of being too aggressive in its pricing
strategy, when conditions are already tough in the European auto
industry.
"It's a bloodbath of pricing and it's a bloodbath on
margins," he was quoted as saying by the International Herald
Tribune on Thursday.
Marchionne, who is also head of U.S. automaker Chrysler,
called for the European Commission to step in and help the
sector face its huge overcapacity problems, the paper said.
"What they should do is coordinate a rationalisation of the
industry across the producing companies," he said. "The ones
that really have not acted on this are the French and the
Germans, who have not taken out any capacity at all."
Results from European mass-market car makers this week are
set to mirror the region's debt crisis as Germany's Volkswagen
weathers the deepening slump while peers PSA Peugeot Citroen,
Renault and Fiat struggle with plunging Mediterranean sales.