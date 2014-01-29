版本:
Fiat Chrysler to hold Brazil market share in 2014 -CEO

MILAN Jan 29 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles expects to hold its market share in Brazil in 2014, which it expects to be a year of transition, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday.

"We will hold our position in 2014," Marchionne told analysts in a conference call following the release of fourth-quarter earnings. He added that with the opening of a new plant in 2015 he expected the company to produce models that better match market demand.
