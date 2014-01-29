版本:
Fiat-Chrysler sees 2014 capex at about 8 bln euros -CFO

MILAN Jan 29 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles expects capital expenditure for this year at around 8 billion euros ($10.93 billion), its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

"We are looking at capex for full year 2014 of around 8 billion euros, about half a billion higher than we had in 2013," Richard Palmer, CFO of both Fiat and Chrysler, told analysts during a presentation following the release of fourth-quarter earnings.
