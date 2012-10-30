Fiat's new capex plan does not provide for Chrysler buyout-CEO

MILAN Oct 30 Italian carmaker Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday it will increase capital expenditures in 2013 and 2014, and the new spending does not provide for any outlay to buy up the 41.5 percent it does not own in Chrysler.

Fiat has a total of about 20 billion euros ($25.96 billion)in cash in the group, it said earlier on Tuesday. It has said it intends to own all of Chrysler.

The company will be able to self-finance the new investments, which are seen rising to 7.5-8.5 billion next year from a previous 6.2 billion forecast in 2010, and to 8.5-9.5 billion in 2014, Marchionne said.

Marchionne denied a press report that Fiat as interested in pursuing an alliance with General Motor's European unit Opel.

"I wasn't the guy talking to Opel about anything," he said to analysts on a conference call.

Asked about whether Fiat had "blocking power" to stop a United Auto Workers union healthcare trust for retired Chrysler workers that owns the 41.5 percent stake in Chrysler from selling its stake in an initial public offering next year, Marchionne said no.

"We have no blocking power," he said.