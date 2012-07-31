Fiat Q2 trading profit beats forecasts

MILAN, July 31 Italian automaker Fiat
said on Tuesday its second quarter trading profit came in at 1
billion euros, beating expectations as it was bolstered by
soaring sales at its U.S. unit Chrysler and narrowing losses in
Europe.
In Europe, where mass-market automakers are waging a
bruising battle with plummeting auto sales and shrinking
margins, Fiat's trading loss narrowed to 138 million euros from
a loss of 207 million euros in the first quarter of 2012. It
widened from 87 million euros a year ago.
Group trading profit was 1.01 billion euros, higher than the
965 million euros predicted by a Fiat poll of 24 analysts.
Net profit after "unusal items" was 425 million euros,
compared to 156 million euros for the first quarter of last
year.
Net debt was 5.43 billion euros, from 5.77 billion at the
end of the last quarter.