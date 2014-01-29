版本:
Italy PM Letta says Fiat headquarters issue secondary

ROME Jan 29 Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta dismissed concerns about Fiat SpA's decision to base the merged Fiat-Chrysler group in the Netherlands, declaring on Wednesday the headquarters issue was less important than jobs and investment.

"The question of the legal headquarters is absolutely secondary. What counts are jobs and the number of cars sold," Letta told reporters in Brussels after a meeting with European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso.
