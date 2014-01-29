版本:
Fiat-Chrysler CEO seeks US listing for merged group as of Oct. 1

MILAN Jan 29 The CEO of Fiat-Chrysler said on Wednesday he would like to complete the listing of the newly merged Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the United States as of Oct. 1, but acknowledged it may be tough to do so.

"It's a relatively large undertaking," Sergio Marchionne said in a conference call with analysts.
