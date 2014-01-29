Fiat-Chrysler CEO seeks US listing for merged group as of Oct. 1

RPT-UPDATE 2-Fitch cuts Italy's debt rating; cites weak growth, political risk
* Cites high debt, bank woes, backloading fiscal consolidation
MILAN Jan 29 The CEO of Fiat-Chrysler said on Wednesday he would like to complete the listing of the newly merged Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the United States as of Oct. 1, but acknowledged it may be tough to do so.
"It's a relatively large undertaking," Sergio Marchionne said in a conference call with analysts.
* Says Janssen Holding GmbH, a Swiss subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, published the provisional notice of the end result of its all-cash public tender offer in Switzerland to acquire all publicly held shares of Actelion Ltd