Fiat shares lead Milan losers with 6 percent fall

MILAN Jan 29 Fiat shares were suspended from trading due to excessive losses on Milan's bourse on Tuesday after the automaker cut its 2014 profit forecast.

The shares were halted after dropping 6.3 percent to 7.07 euros to lead losers on a broadly flat Italian blue-chip index .
