公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 9日 星期二

Fiat CEO sees Italy new car sales at 1.3 mln in 2013

TURIN, April 9 Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday it expects new car sales in Italy to be at 1.3 million in 2013, while European car sales will fall 5 percent.

New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, fell 4.9 percent in March from the same month a year ago to 132,020 vehicles, Italy's Transport Ministry said on Tuesday.

