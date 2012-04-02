Fiat gets go-ahead to convert savings shares

MILAN, April 2 Italian carmaker Fiat, said on Monday it will go ahead with the conversion of its savings class of shares to ordinary shares, in a move that simplifies Fiat's capital structure and makes it easier to buy up the 41.5 percent of Chrysler it doesn't already own.

The conversion, which was announced in October, eliminates a class of shareholders that have a blocking vote over decisions like mergers and takeover bids.

Fiat said savings shareholders approved the plan today. The approved conversion ratio is 0.85 ordinary shares for each preference share. The conversion will be submitted for approval at Fiat's annual shareholder's meeting on April 4. Savings shares pay a higher dividend than ordinary shares.

Fiat has managed Chrysler since a 2009 bailout deal with the U.S. government and now owns 58.5 percent in the third-biggest U.S. automaker. The remaining 41.5 percent is held by the U.S. union trust fund VEBA, which is looking to cash in on its holding.

Marchionne has said in the past that Fiat would not start talking to VEBA about buying up its stake until the second half of 2012.