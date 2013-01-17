Fiat shares extends gains on short covering

BRIEF-BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 recovery vehicles
MILAN Jan 17 Shares in Italian car maker Fiat accelerated gains in midmorning trading on Thursday with traders citing short covering.
By 1043 GMT, the stock was 3 percent higher at 4.37 euros, its highest since Tuesday when Fiat hit a three-month peak. The European auto index was down 0.20 percent.
Filings from market regulator Consob show that The Children's Investment Fund Management had in December a short position on Fiat equivalent to 1.84 percent of its share capital.
Fiat's chief executive Sergio Marchionne is holding a speech on Thursday at Milan's stock exchange.
Shares in the Italian car maker rose more than 6 percent on Monday helped by positive broker notes.
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index was broadly lower late morning on Monday, reversing earlier gains as a retreat led by financial stocks offset advances by mining stocks.
WASHINGTON, April 3 Sanofi SA's Sanofi-Pasteur unit has agreed to pay $19.8 million to resolve claims that it overcharged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for medications between 2002 and 2011, U.S. Justice officials said on Monday.