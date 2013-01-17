版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 17日 星期四 19:02 BJT

Fiat shares extends gains on short covering

MILAN Jan 17 Shares in Italian car maker Fiat accelerated gains in midmorning trading on Thursday with traders citing short covering.

By 1043 GMT, the stock was 3 percent higher at 4.37 euros, its highest since Tuesday when Fiat hit a three-month peak. The European auto index was down 0.20 percent.

Filings from market regulator Consob show that The Children's Investment Fund Management had in December a short position on Fiat equivalent to 1.84 percent of its share capital.

Fiat's chief executive Sergio Marchionne is holding a speech on Thursday at Milan's stock exchange.

Shares in the Italian car maker rose more than 6 percent on Monday helped by positive broker notes.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐