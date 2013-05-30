Fiat shares seesaw after Chrysler financing report

MILAN May 30 Shares in car maker Fiat
seesawed in a choppy market on Thursday after a report that it
is in talks for up to $10 billion in financing to buy out
Chrysler and refinance the debt of both groups.
The stock jumped up to 1 percent in the first few minutes of
trading but quickly reversed gains and was down 0.2 percent by
0717 GMT at 5.7 euros.
The shares have risen sharply since Friday as press
speculation over a deal to buy the 41.5 percent of Chrysler Fiat
does not already own intensified.
Bloomberg reported that Fiat and Chrysler CEO Sergio
Marchionne was in talks over the financing with a pool of banks
and aimed to complete the purchase by the end of the summer.
"News that they are readying the financing is a sign of
confidence in the group from the banks," said Vincenzo Longo,
market strategist at IG.