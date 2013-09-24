版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 24日 星期二 15:19 BJT

Fiat up 0.4 pct in early trade after Chrysler files for IPO

MILAN, Sept 24 Shares in Italian carmaker Fiat rose 0.4 percent in early trade on Tuesday after its U.S. unit Chrysler filed for regulatory approval to sell shares in an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange.

At 0715 GMT, shares were up 0.8 percent at 6.23 euros.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐