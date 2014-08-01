Agnellis keen to support Fiat Chrysler going forward -Elkann

TURIN, Italy Aug 1 The Agnelli family, which
controls Fiat via a 30 percent stake, will remain
committed to the carmaker, John Elkann, Fiat's chairman and the
grandson of late Fiat patriarch Gianni Agnelli, told a
shareholder meeting.
"I want to confirm today my own and my family's commitment
to continue to support Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, even more so
now that there are big opportunities on the horizon," Elkann
said, dismissing talk that the family wanted to sell down its
take.
Fiat shareholders are expected to approve the Italian
carmaker's merger with its U.S. unit Chrysler at the meeting on
Friday, a tie-up aimed at boosting the world's seventh-largest
auto group's appeal with foreign investors and paving the way
for a U.S. share listing.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)