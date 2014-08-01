Fiat Chrysler CEO, chairman confident merger will get final OK

TURIN, Italy Aug 1 Fiat's chief
executive and the company's chairman are confident that its
merger with Chrysler into Dutch-registered Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles will get final approval despite resistance from a
group of Fiat shareholders, CEO Sergio Marchionne said on
Friday.
Shareholders approved the merger earlier on Friday with a
two-thirds majority. However, around 8 percent of all Fiat
shareholders voted against the move to merge Fiat and Chrysler
into Dutch-registered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and should all
of them exercise their exit rights, the move could still fail,
according to a condition set out as part of the merger.
