UPDATE 1-Fiat says merger into Dutch-registered FCA effective Oct. 12

MILAN Oct 7 Italian carmaker Fiat said
on Tuesday its merger into holding group Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles (FCA) would be effective as of Oct. 12 after all
conditions for the tie-up were met.
Fiat completed the full buyout of its U.S. unit Chrysler
this year and is now incorporating all its businesses under
Dutch-registered FCA, paving the way for a U.S. listing of the
world's seventh-biggest auto group next week.
Fiat hopes the Wall Street listing will help fund an
ambitious turnaround plan.
Fiat said no creditors had opposed the merger and the amount
of money to be paid to shareholders that chose to sell their
shares had not exceeded a 500 million euro ($631 million) cap
set by the company.
Shares in FCA will start trading on the New York Stock
Exchange on Oct. 13, Fiat said in a statement. The stock will
also begin trading on the Milan bourse on the same day, subject
to the market regulator's authorisation.
Current Fiat shares will last trade on the Milan bourse on
Friday.
(1 US dollar = 0.7918 euro)
(Reporting by Valentina Za and Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Mark
Potter)