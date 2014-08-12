UPDATE 1-Fiat says will not waive or raise payout cap in Chrysler merger

(Adds details)
MILAN Aug 12 Fiat will not call a
shareholders' meeting to waive or raise the 500 million euro
($668 million) limit it has set for paying out dissenters in its
merger with Chrysler, the carmaker said on Tuesday.
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne wants to incorporate the
two carmakers into Dutch-registered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
(FCA), paving the way for a U.S. listing to help fund an
ambitious investment plan at the world's No.7 auto group.
But the merger could fail, at least for now, if the carmaker
was asked to pay more than 500 million euros to investors who
decide to sell their shares, exercising a legal right triggered
by Fiat's decision to move its registered offices away from
Italy.
"If the cap were to be exceeded, and the company chooses to
call a new extraordinary shareholders' meeting, that meeting
could simply adopt a new merger plan which would result in the
determination of a new cash exit price," Fiat said in a
statement.
Fiat issued the statement, which reiterates comments made by
Marchionne this month, in response to a report in Italian daily
La Repubblica that said Fiat was ready to raise the self-imposed
cap to ensure that the tie-up would go ahead as planned.
Under the current terms of the merger, dissenting investors
can sell their shares for an exit price of 7.727 euros, based on
the stock's average closing price for the six months prior to
the issue of the merger documents.
Marchionne has repeatedly said he was unwilling to raise the
500-million euro threshold and would rather start the merger
process all over again "on his own conditions".
Should he decide to set new merger terms, the exit price
would likely be lower given the drop in Fiat's shares in recent
weeks, making it easier for the carmaker to pay off dissenting
investors without breaching the 500-million euro threshold.
Fiat has said that the creation of FCA will not lead to
significant operational cost savings or synergies and failure to
get the final green light for the tie-up in its current form
would have little operational impact.
However, a rejection would prove embarrassing for
Marchionne, who has been working on bringing together Fiat and
Chrysler since helping rescue the U.S. No.3 carmaker from
bankruptcy in 2009. It may also raise future financing costs,
analysts have said.
Fiat shares were up 1.7 percent at 7.1 euros by 1329 GMT,
having recovered nearly all of the losses the carmaker suffered
last week when it fell as low as 6.26 euros on concerns the
merger could fail.
(1 US dollar = 0.7490 euro)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)