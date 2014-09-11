版本:
Fiat submits request to list FCA on Milan bourse

MILAN, Sept 11 Fiat said on Thursday it had filed a listing request with the Italian bourse for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA), created after the merger of the Italian carmaker with its U.S. unit.

FCA is expected to be listed on Wall Street on Oct. 13 and have a secondary listing in Milan.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)
