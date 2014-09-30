UPDATE 1-EU says Luxembourg tax accord with Fiat may be illegal state aid

* Luxembourg tax break for Fiat may be illegal state aid-EU
* EU regulators give reasons for launching investigation
* No deadline for reaching a final decision
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Sept 30 A tax concession that
Luxembourg authorities granted to a subsidiary of Italian car
maker Fiat may constitute illegal state aid, the
European Commission said on Tuesday.
A 33-page letter to the Luxembourg government from EU
Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia sets out the
Commission's reasons for investigating further a 2012 decision
by Luxembourg authorities to approve a transfer pricing
arrangement by Fiat Finance and Trade Ltd, which lends money to
other Fiat companies.
Transfer pricing is the setting of prices for intra-group
transactions that affects the tax rate that multinationals pay
in different countries.
The Commission has also launched investigations into similar
tax arrangements between Ireland and Apple and Dutch
authorities and Starbucks.
The Commission also criticised Luxembourg authorities for
providing insufficient information to investigators, in an
embarrassment for incoming European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker, who was prime minister of Luxembourg at the
time the arrangement with Fiat was reached.
The Commission said its preliminary view was that
Luxembourg's decision in favour of Fiat constituted state aid
that may break EU rules.
The Commission said it appeared that Luxembourg's
arrangement with Fiat had the effect of reducing the charges
Fiat would normally pay "and that it must consequently be
considered as operating aid."
Operating aid would not be compatible with the EU's internal
market, it said.
The Commission said it believed the Luxembourg agreement
gave an advantage to the Fiat unit and did not respect the EU's
principles of full competition.
"At present, the Commission has no evidence indicating that
the measure in question could be considered as compatible with
the (EU's) internal market," it said.
Almunia said that if Luxembourg did not provide all the
information requested within a month of receiving the letter,
the Commission would consider asking Fiat for the data.
Fiat declined comment.
The Luxembourg government said in a statement it had fully
cooperated with the European Commission and was confident that
the allegations were unfounded.
Once a formal notice of the launch of the investigation has
been published in the EU's Official Journal in a few weeks'
time, interested parties will have a month to send comments,
which the Commission will analyse. The Commission could not say
how long its investigation would last.
If the Commission ruled that the tax treatment constituted
illegal state aid, Fiat could be forced to repay tax savings. No
fines are levied in state aid cases.
