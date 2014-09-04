Fiat says Chrysler merger on track after exit rights count

MILAN, Sept 4 Fiat said most of its
shareholders had chosen not to exercise an option that could
have derailed a merger with U.S. affiliate Chrysler, a tie-up
that is a vital step in the Italian carmaker's turnaround
efforts.
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne wants to incorporate the
two firms into a Dutch-registered company called Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles (FCA), paving the way for a U.S. stock market
listing that would help fund an ambitious investment plan.
But the plan could have failed if Fiat had been asked to pay
more than 500 million euros ($657.1 million) to investors who
chose to sell their shares, exercising a legal right triggered
by the company's decision to move its registered offices away
from Italy.
The carmaker said on Thursday that shareholders opposing the
deal had exercised exit rights for 60 million shares, equivalent
to about 463.6 million euros - just shy of the 500 million euro
threshold set by Fiat.
Those 60 million shares are equivalent to around 6.3 percent
of Fiat's 9.5 billion euro share capital.
Last week the company had said it did not expect
shareholders to derail the merger, which is expected to be
completed around the middle of October.
Creditors, including bondholders, still have the right to
exercise exit rights. Fiat has said it does not expect creditor
opposition to stand in the way of the merger.
(1 US dollar = 0.7609 euro)
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by
Pravin Char)