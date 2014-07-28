Proxy advisor Glass Lewis advises vote for Fiat cross-border merger

MILAN, July 28 Proxy adviser Glass Lewis has
recommended that Fiat investors vote in favour of a
cross-border merger of the Italian carmaker and its U.S. unit
Chrysler, saying its benefits outweighed concerns over potential
increase in voting power of its main shareholder.
Fiat completed the buyout of Chrysler earlier this year and
is hoping to incorporate the two car companies into
Dutch-registered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) to boost the
world's seventh-largest carmaker's appeal with international
investors and pave the way for a U.S. listing planned for
October.
Shareholders are asked to vote on the matter on Aug. 1
Another major proxy advisor ISS and smaller peer Frontis
Governance have recommended a vote against the cross-border
merger, saying it decreased shareholder rights and tightened the
grip on the company of holding group Exor.
"The proposed reincorporation is, on balance, in the best
interests of shareholders as the benefits of access to deeper
and more robust capital markets and improved governance
standards outweigh our concerns regarding the potential increase
in Exor's voting power," Glass Lewis said in its recommendation
document seen by Reuters.
Exor controls Fiat Chrysler via a 30 percent stake, but its
voting power could rise to as much as 46 percent through a
loyalty scheme put in place as part of the merger to reward
long-term investors.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)