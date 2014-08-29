UPDATE 2-Fiat signals Chrysler merger on track

* Fiat does not see Chrysler merger hindered by exit rights
* Merger on track for completion in October
* Vast majority of shareholders remain loyal - CEO
By Stephen Jewkes and Valentina Za
MILAN, Aug 29 Fiat signalled its merger
with U.S. affiliate Chrysler was on track on Friday as a tally
of shareholders suggested most had chosen not to exercise an
option that could derail the plan, a vital step in the Italian
carmaker's turnaround efforts.
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne wants to incorporate the
two carmakers into a Dutch-registered company called Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), paving the way for a U.S. stock
market listing that would help fund an ambitious investment
plan.
But it could fail if the carmaker were asked to pay more
than 500 million euros ($658 million) to investors who decide to
sell their shares, exercising a legal right triggered by Fiat's
decision to move its registered offices away from Italy.
Fiat said it was finishing a count of shares for which cash
exit rights had been validly exercised, but it could already say
that the 500 million euro limit would not be exceeded, based on
data calculated so far.
"Fiat has determined that even if all remaining unmatched
notices and unmatched confirmations were to be matched, the
maximum number of shares for which cash exit rights have been
validly exercised will yield an aggregate exposure that is below
the cap," it said in a statement.
It plans to publish the final count by Sept. 4.
Investors had until Aug. 20 to tell Fiat whether they
planned to cash in on their exit rights.
The merger of Fiat and Chrysler, which already operate as a
single company, was approved by shareholders at the start of
August but dissenting investors had a right to sell their shares
for an exit price of 7.727 euros.
"The Fiat statement puts to rest rumours that have been
doing the rounds since the start of this month ... and ensures
the merger process with Chrysler will turn out well," Italian
broker ICBPI said.
At 0850 GMT, Fiat shares were up 1.3 percent, outperforming
the Italian benchmark share index
Marchionne said previously that if a critical mass of
investors were to breach the cap, he would start the merger
process again - effectively meaning a delay of several months.
"I am reassured by the fact that the vast majority of our
equity holders have remained loyal and committed shareholders,"
Marchionne said in the statement on Friday.
Fiat said it did not expect creditor opposition to stand in
the way of a timely closure of the merger. Creditors, including
bondholders, have until Oct. 4 to submit objections.
(1 US dollar = 0.7594 euro)
