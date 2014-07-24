版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 24日 星期四 23:13 BJT

Peugeot denies FT report of merger talks with Fiat -spokesman

PARIS, July 24 PSA Peugeot Citroen on Thursday denied a Financial Times report that the carmaker had held talks with Italian rival Fiat over a possible merger.

"PSA categorically denies every aspect of the FT report on a merger with Fiat," spokesman Pierre-Olivier Salmon said. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Natalie Huet)
