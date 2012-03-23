Truckers' strike damaging Italy car sector-Fiat

MILAN, March 23 Fiat said on Friday the
economic damage from a truckers' strikes in Italy was becoming
"unsustainable" for the Italian car sector, adding it planned to
halt productions at two Italian plants next week.
"As of today, we do not see signs that the strike will be
over and the situation appears to be worsening on the back of
violent episodes such as the burning of vehicles as well as
threats and physical aggression against the drivers who are not
joining the strike," Fiat said in a statement.
"The economic damage caused by the strike is becoming
unsustainable for Italy's automotive sector, which has already
been hit hard by market developments."
Fiat said it planned to shut production at its Cassino plant
on March 27-29 and at its Pomigliano plant, where the new Panda
is being produced, on March 26-27.