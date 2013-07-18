Fiat's Italian suppliers grab Chrysler lifeline

* Fiat plans deep Chrysler integration to cut costs
* Italy's annual car production down 64 pct in 10 years
* Chrysler built 2.4 mln cars last year, Fiat 1.9 mln
* 200-300 Italian suppliers have gone bust since 2009
By Jennifer Clark
TURIN, July 18 In 2010 Italian carmaker Fiat
made Dario Rinero a tempting offer: would the creator of
exclusive handcrafted leather sofas make seats for the new
Chrysler 300 sedan in the United States?
Fiat was fresh from its surprise swoop on Chrysler in 2009
and Rinero, the CEO of Poltrona Frau, immediately grasped that
he had a unique chance to expand his car furnishings business
from such luxury niches as Maserati and Ferrari into the U.S.
mass market.
The hitch: Fiat needed the seats immediately. So Rinero
scrambled, found a U.S. partner who could handle the fine
leathers and parachuted in expert craftsmen from Italy.
Rinero says that experience led to the purchase of the U.S.
company, Acord Holdings, bringing yet more opportunities. "We
are now in talks with new clients to expand our growing
business," he says.
The Poltrona Frau story highlights how Chrysler provides a
potential lifeline for Italian automotive suppliers hit by a
downturn that has sent Italy's annual car production tumbling to
400,000 from 1.12 million over the past 10 years.
The general decline is worrying enough for the 872 suppliers
based in and around Turin. But with Fiat contributing 46.4
percent of their 17.9 billion euros ($23.4 billion) in annual
revenue, they cannot afford to ignore developments at
Fiat-Chrysler.
DEEP INTEGRATION
Though not without risk - as Daimler's ill-fated
1998 merger with Chrysler testifies - Fiat Chief Executive
Sergio Marchionne is pushing ahead with deep integration with
the U.S. carmaker to cut costs by sharing suppliers,
manufacturing processes and the platforms on which different
vehicles are built.
Just as Fiat depends on its skill in tapping growth in
foreign markets to compensate for a moribund Europe, its
suppliers face a similarly Darwinian challenge if they are to
avoid being left behind.
Around the same time Rinero was meeting Fiat's head of
purchasing at its Mirafiori factory, another supplier 700km away
in a small town near Naples was also casting a hungry eye over
Fiat-Chrysler.
Family-owned Adler Group, which had been sound-proofing Fiat
interiors since 1993, bought German competitor HP Pelzer for its
U.S. operations. That $30 million deal in 2009 means that Adler
can now make the same interiors for Chrysler.
Neither Poltrona Frau nor Adler Group would divulge the size
of their Chrysler orders, but the potential is obvious when you
consider that Chrysler built 2.4 million cars worldwide last
year, against Fiat's global total of 1.9 million vehicles.
"If Italian companies want to maintain their appeal, they
must position themselves for growth outside our difficult home
market," says Adler Group chief Paolo Scuderi.
His company is also benefiting from Fiat's plans to relaunch
Alfa Romeo in the United States, 18 years after pulling out of
that market.
Scuderi opened a factory near Naples this year to make
super-light carbon-fibre bodies for the Alfa Romeo 4C sports
car. The new model is due to go on sale in Europe and the United
States before the end of the year. Fiat says it plans to triple
Alfa Romeo production to 300,000 vehicles, but it remains
tightlipped on timeframes.
BROADER HORIZONS
Poltrona Frau did not say how much Chrysler contributed its
transportation division's 15 percent sales increase last year,
to 70 million euros. But its commitment to spending $700,000 on
Acord Holdings outside Detroit in early 2012 has also led to
talks with other carmakers - including GM-owned Cadillac - keen
on the 101-year-old furniture company's classic designs.
"A carmaker saw one of our double-stitched Chester sofas and
said, 'I want an interior like this'," says Piero Valentini,
head of the company's automotive division. "We did it. In China,
with the Rolls-Royce Phantom."
Vincenzo Ilotte, head of family-owned aluminium foundry 2a,
is another hoping to reap the benefits of broadening his
company's horizons. The company based near Turin makes
structural parts for Maserati but is now looking at a U.S.
investment, Ilotte says.
Bigger suppliers can tap financing from Italy's cautious
banks on the prospect of future guaranteed orders from Fiat. But
with the carmaker's loss-making Italian factories running at
about half their capacity, many more suppliers are hurting.
Between 200 and 300 have gone bust across Italy since the
start of the financial crisis in 2009, the national automotive
manufacturers' association Anfia estimates.
For those remaining, anyone not part of the integrated
Fiat-Chrysler food chain risks going hungry.