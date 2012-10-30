Fiat slashes 2013, 2014 targets

MILAN Oct 30 Italy's carmaker Fiat slashed on Tuesday its sales, trading profit and volume targets for the next two years to take into account persistent weakness in its core European markets.

Fiat has cut by around a third its 2014 target for trading profit to 4.7-5.2 billion euros from an initial goal of 7.5 billion euros. It also reduced its 2013 targets.

The carmaker said it expected to break even in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in 2015-2016.