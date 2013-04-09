Fiat awaits U.S. court ruling before moving on VEBA buyout

TURIN, Italy, April 9 Italian automaker Fiat will wait for a ruling by a Delaware court on a pricing dispute with Chrysler minority owner VEBA before proceeding with any further buyout of the VEBA stake in the U.S. group, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday.

VEBA and Fiat disagree on the pricing of a 3.3 percent stake in Chrysler to be transferred to Fiat from the healthcare trust.