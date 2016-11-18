CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)- Fiat Chrysler teams up with Amazon to sell cars online

(Corrects paragraphs 1 and 5 after company says special online
offers would improve existing promotions by up to 33 percent,
not that the full price would be cut by a third)
MILAN Nov 18 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)
said it has teamed up with U.S. internet giant Amazon
to start selling cars online offering an additional
discount.
Initially only Italian buyers will be able to purchase their
cars with a simple click online and the offers on Amazon.it will
be limited to three models - the 500, the Panda and the 500L.
FCA said the choice was deliberate because the Panda is
Italy's biggest selling car, while buyers of the 500 and its
larger 500L version embody the young and adventurous nature this
initiative is trying to appeal to.
"The time has arrived to give consumers a new, more
efficient and transparent way to choose a new vehicle," Gianluca
Italia, responsible for Fiat Chrysler in Italy, said during an
online press conference.
The manager at the world's seventh largest carmaker said the
partnership will appeal to buyers looking for deals from the
comfort of their own home, adding that existing promotions will
be improved by up to 33 percent for online customers.
He said research had revealed that half of Italians were
willing to buy a vehicle online but 97 percent still preferred
to pick it up at a traditional dealer.
So, after making their clicks online, buyers will be
contacted by Amazon to decide on a dealer where they can
finalise their purchase and pick up the car. The vehicle should
be ready within two weeks of the initial click.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by
Elaine Hardcastle)