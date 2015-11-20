Fiat Chrysler U.S. unit redeems notes, replaces credit line

UPDATE 1-Union Pacific CEO: 'we are opposed to' major railroad mergers
DETROIT, Jan 19 The top executive at Union Pacific Corp said on Thursday that the No. 1 U.S. railroad remains opposed to mergers between major railroads in the United States.
MILAN Nov 20 The U.S. unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will redeem secured senior notes maturing in 2021 for $3.08 billion and terminate an undrawn $1.3 billion revolving credit facility as the carmaker seeks to gain full access to the subsidiary's cash.
After completing a merger with its U.S. unit last year and creating FCA, the heavily-indebted carmaker has been seeking to restructure Chrysler's finances to be able to fully access the unit's cash, so far limited by a cap on dividends and debt covenants.
In a statement on Friday, FCA said the 2021 notes will be redeemed using cash. The revolving facility, which would have matured in May next year, will be replaced by a tranche of the 5 billion euro ($5.33 billion) syndicated revolving credit facility FCA entered into in June. ($1 = 0.9385 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Leading shareholders of Vale SA are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks said.
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 U.S. regulators said on Thursday they found no evidence of any defects in Tesla electric cars after investigating the death of a man whose Model S collided with a truck while he was using its Autopilot system, the first fatality involving semi-autonomous driving software.