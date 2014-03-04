Chrysler pulls funding request to Canadian gov't

TORONTO, March 4 Chrysler Group LLC said on
Tuesday it plans to withdraw its request for government funding
to help develop two of its assembly plants in Windsor and
Brampton, Ontario.
Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobile,
confirmed that it plans to allocate the "development and
industrialization" of its next-generation minivan to the Windsor
plant and said that its Brampton facility would also receive
funding.
It said that by not asking for government help, it would
deal in an "unfettered fashion" with its strategic alternatives
regarding product development and allocation.