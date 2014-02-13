Chrysler not close to deal on multibillion-dollar Ontario investment

| TORONTO
TORONTO Feb 13 Chrysler Group LLC is
nowhere close to a deal with the Canadian government on a
multibillion-dollar investment to upgrade two Ontario
facilities, including its minivan assembly plant in Windsor, its
top executive said on Thursday.
Sergio Marchionne, the chief executive officer of Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles Group, had previously said the decision
hinged on economic incentives from Canada and the province of
Ontario. He confirmed on Thursday that discussions were under
way at both levels.
"We're not even close to a resolution of a proposal that is
acceptable to us," Marchionne told reporters at the opening of
the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto.
Marchionne would not confirm the investment amount being
discussed, but said it would cost at least $2 billion to retool
the plants in Windsor and Brampton.
The federal government indicated on Wednesday that it might
offer cash to keep Chrysler from pulling the plug on plans for
an upgrade at the Windsor plant and from moving that assembly
operation elsewhere.
Marchionne said on Thursday that a number of other
countries, such as the United States and Mexico, had already
approached the automaker.
The comments followed the Canadian government's budget
announcement earlier this week. It included a promise to infuse
the Automotive Innovation Fund with an additional C$500 million
($455.15 million) over the next two years to subsidize the
country's auto sector.
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said earlier that not all of
the new money is meant to meet Chrysler's "substantial" demands.
If the proposal goes through, it would be the single largest
investment made by any automaker in Canada since before the
financial crisis, Marchionne said.
It will also be the largest investment by the company since
Fiat helped to rescue Chrysler from bankruptcy in 2009, he
added.
Unifor, Canada's main auto union represents about 4,500
hourly assembly plant workers in Windsor. They assemble about
1,500 Chrysler Town and Country and Dodge Grand Caravan minivans
over three shifts each day, or one minivan every 44 seconds,
according to Unifor Local 444 President Dino Chiodo.