CORRECTED-Fiat Chrysler's Marchionne earned 31.3 mln euros in 2014

DETROIT, March 6 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne earned 31.3 million euros ($34 million) last year, including a bonus for cementing a deal that created the world's seventh-largest carmaker, a regulatory filing showed.

Marchionne received a salary of 2.5 million euros, annual incentives of 4 million euros plus other compensation to bring his pay package to about 6.6 million euros, FCA said in a filing with U.S. regulators. In addition, non-executive directors approved a one-off cash award of 24.7 million euros to recognize his strategic contribution to the group last year.

The 62-year-old also serves as chairman of luxury unit Ferrari and CEO of FCA's North American operations.

He is credited with engineering the combining of former Italy-based Fiat and U.S.-based Chrysler into a single company last year, and moving the primary listing of the merged FCA to Wall Street in October.

This year he is planning to spin off Ferrari from the group and sell at least 10 percent of the unit in an initial public offering.

Marchionne has said he will stay at the helm of FCA through the end of a five-year plan ending in 2018 that includes expansion of the Jeep and Alfa Romeo brands.

Marchionne's plans for FCA are to invest 48 billion euros over five years to 2018 to turn Jeep, Maserati and Alfa Romeo into global brands that will allow FCA to rival Volkswagen and BMW by strengthening its position in the fast-growing and high-margin market for premium cars.

The Italo-Canadian owns about 14.4 million common shares in FCA. As of Thursday's filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, that accounted for 1.12 percent of the company's outstanding shares. Marchionne recently received 2.3 million shares as the final installment of a stock grant program agreed in 2012.

Including loyalty shares, Marchionne has a 0.85 percent voting stake, based on FCA's total share capital of 1.69 billion shares, according to Reuters calculations.

At Thursday's closing price of 14.085 euros for FCA shares traded in Milan, Marchionne's 14,435,745 common shares were valued at 203.3 million euros ($231 million).

Marchionne's pay and incentives in 2013 totaled 3.6 million euros. ($1 = 0.9215 euros) (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Tom Brown)