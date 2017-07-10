FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
U.S. judge to name Feinberg as Fiat Chrysler diesel settlement master
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#图片精选
频道
专题
G20峰会公报承诺抗击贸易保护主义 气候议题上美国不合群
G20峰会
G20峰会公报承诺抗击贸易保护主义 气候议题上美国不合群
焦点：2016年总体能源投资再度下滑 电力投资首次超越油气--IEA
深度分析
焦点：2016年总体能源投资再度下滑 电力投资首次超越油气--IEA
独家：中共中央纪委秘书长杨晓超或出任保监会主席--消息人士
中国财经
独家：中共中央纪委秘书长杨晓超或出任保监会主席--消息人士
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月10日 / 下午5点08分 / 1 天前

U.S. judge to name Feinberg as Fiat Chrysler diesel settlement master

David Shepardson

3 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, July 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge overseeing lawsuits against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV over its alleged excess diesel emissions said he intends to name well-known compensation expert Ken Feinberg to try to reach a settlement.

Feinberg has overseen compensation funds for the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, General Motors ignition switch victims and the fallout from the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon drilling rig explosion. He also worked as an consultant to Volkswagen AG on a compensation program stemming from its massive diesel emissions cheating scandal.

Federal judge Edward Chen in San Francisco said in an order issued last week that "there is a pressing need to determine if all or some of the pending matters can be resolved by the parties sooner rather than later."

He gave all sides until Wednesday to file objections to naming Feinberg as settlement master.

Feinberg declined to comment Monday.

In May, the U.S. Justice Department sued Fiat Chrysler, accusing it of illegally using software that led to excess emissions in nearly 104,000 diesel vehicles sold since 2014.

A lawyer for Fiat Chrysler, Robert Giuffra, said last month the company is optimistic regulators will approve a proposed software update as part of certifying 2017 diesel models to allow them to go on sale. The same updated software would then be used to address any excess diesel emission issues in vehicles from the 2014-2016 model years already on the road.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board accused Fiat Chrysler in January of using undisclosed software to allow excess diesel emissions, which the government labeled a "defeat device." They are both still reviewing the proposed fix.

Last month, Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said he was "confident of the fact that there was no intention on our part to set up a defeat device that was even remotely similar to what (Volkswagen) had in their cars."

The Justice Department also has a separate criminal probe into the matter.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below