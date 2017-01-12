Fiat Chrysler vehicles in EPA report are not road tested or sold in Italy -ministry

ROME Jan 12 Italy's Transport Ministry said on
Thursday that the car models that the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency (EPA) says used a software that allowed excess
diesel emissions to go undetected are not road tested or sold in
Italy.
"The vehicles that were the focus of the EPA report are not
road tested (homologated) or sold in Italy," the Transport
Ministry said in a statement.
The EPA and California Air Resources Board told Fiat
Chrysler it believes its undeclared auxiliary emissions control
software allowed vehicles to generate excess pollution in
violation of the law.
In June, the same ministry said that Fiat Chrysler diesel
engines sold in Italy were tested, and that they comply with
emissions regulations.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Agnieszka Flak)