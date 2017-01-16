Italy dismisses Germany's allegations over Fiat Chrysler models

BRIEF-Red Hat Inc to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
* Red Hat Inc says has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
MILAN Jan 16 Tests conducted on Fiat Chrysler's 500X model showed the vehicle is compliant with regulations and there are no emissions irregularities as alleged by Germany, Italy's transport ministry said in a statement on Monday.
Germany last year raised concerns over certain Fiat Chrysler models, including the Fiat 500X, alleging the existence of hidden software that allowed excess diesel emissions.
After Italy rejected its allegation, Germany had asked the European Commission to mediate in the dispute.
In the statement, the ministry said it had "carried out the necessary checks and sent a detailed report to the German authorities which shows that Fiat 500X, in contrast to what is claimed by Germany, is in compliance with regulations".
It also added that the European Commission does not appear to have conducted any tests of its own that would confirm the German allegations.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)
FRANKFURT, May 25 German prosecutors who searched Daimler's offices this week as part of a probe into diesel pollution are also investigating employees at automotive supplier Bosch, daily Handelsblatt reported, citing the prosecutor's office.
VIENNA, May 25 Venezuela is considering several options to repay its debts, the oil minister said on Thursday, after a deep recession and low crude prices hit output and prompted Caracas to seek funds from China and Russia.