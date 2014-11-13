Fiat Chrysler sees 2.25 bln euros from Ferrari before spin-off

MILAN Nov 13 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
expects to get 2.25 billion euros ($2.81 billion) from
Ferrari via transactions it will execute before it spins off the
luxury sportscar unit from the group, a filing with U.S. market
regulator SEC showed on Thursday.
FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne said last month he would spin off
Ferrari from the group, sell a 10 percent stake via a public
offering and distribute the rest of FCA's stake in the luxury
sports car brand to its shareholders.
The spin-off is part of a bigger capital-raising plan that
also includes a $2.5 billion convertible bond issue to help cut
debt and fund an ambitious business plan at the world's
seventh-largest carmaker. Marchionne said at the time that all
the measures would inject a total of 4 billion euros into the
group.
In the SEC filing, the company said "prior to the separation
(of Ferrari from FCA) we also intend to enter into certain other
transactions including distributions and transfers of cash from
Ferrari to FCA currently estimated at 2.25 billion euros."
(1 US dollar = 0.8008 euro)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)