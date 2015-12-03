Fiat Chrysler shareholders approve de-merger of Ferrari from group

AMSTERDAM Dec 3 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)
investors on Thursday approved the demerger of Ferrari
from the group, paving the way for Italy's Agnelli
family to become the luxury sportscar maker's biggest
shareholder.
FCA sold 10 percent of Ferrari in an initial public offering
in October and will distribute its remaining 80 percent in the
maker of supercars such as the 1 million-euro LaFerrari to FCA
shareholders once the unit is spun off at the start of January.
Piero Ferrari, son of the founder Enzo, holds another 10
percent stake.
"This separation will better enable the company to realise
its full potential .... Ferrari will be able to pursue its
business strategies with grater operational and financial
independence," FCA Chief Executive and Ferrari Chairman Sergio
Marchionne said in his opening remarks.
He added that a separation of other brands from the group
was "highly improbable" in the near term.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)