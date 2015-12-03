UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler to focus on growth plan as GM merger hopes fade

* Tie-up not "matter of life or death" -CEO
* To present updated product launch plans in January
* Shareholders approve Ferrari demerger
By Agnieszka Flak
AMSTERDAM, Dec 3 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)
does not plan a hostile bid for rival General Motors
at the moment and will focus on executing its growth plan
until the right partner is found, CEO Sergio Marchionne said.
Marchionne, who has called for consolidation in the industry
to share the costs of developing more technologically advanced
and cleaner cars, said finding a partner was "not a matter of
life or death" for FCA.
"We are not choking. We are in relatively decent shape,"
Marchionne told journalists in Amsterdam on Thursday following a
shareholder meeting that approved the demerger of sports car
business Ferrari from the group.
This year Marchionne sent an email to Mary Barra, his
counterpart at GM, proposing a tie-up but was turned down.
"This is not an indiscriminate dating game. I'm not willing
to go with anybody to get it done," he said.
"We have been publicly rebuffed, we have been rejected and
you cannot force these things. I don't want to," he said. "At
the moment, we have no intention to do anything hostile."
He added that other, less obvious merger candidates existed
that could offer similar benefits for the world's seventh
largest carmaker by sales.
Marchionne said FCA would first focus on a 48 billion euro
($52 billion), five-year investment plan centered on turning
Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Maserati into global brands. Once
implemented, the dynamics of the discussion with a potential
partner "will completely change," he added.
DEBT BURDEN
Analysts have raised concerns about FCA's ability to execute
the plan, given its net debt of 7.85 billion euros, product
delays and persistent weakness in Latin America, only partially
offset by a recovering car market in Europe and firmer margins
in FCA's North American business.
While confirming overall targets until 2018, Marchionne said
FCA would present an updated product plan in January to reflect
changes in the market, including slowing growth in China.
"The model plans will not change, but we need to adjust the
timing," Marchionne said, adding that not doing so would have
been "suicide".
These may include some Alfa Romeo and Maserati product
launches being delayed and the sales target for its popular Jeep
sport utility vehicles being raised. Marchionne added that
capital expenditure for 2016, which was supposed to be the peak
spending year of the plan, would likely be reduced.
On Thursday, shareholders approved the separation of
Ferrari, paving the way for Italy's Agnelli family to become the
luxury sportscar maker's biggest shareholder. The vote was held
in the Netherlands where the FCA group is registered.
FCA sold 10 percent of Ferrari in an initial public offering
in October and will distribute its remaining 80 percent in the
maker of supercars such as the 1 million-euro LaFerrari to FCA
shareholders to complete the spin-off.
The overall windfall for FCA from the listing and spin-off
is seen at over $4 billion.
The distribution of Ferrari shares to FCA investors will
happen on Jan. 4 and a secondary listing of Ferrari on the Milan
stock exchange is expected to launch the same day.
Marchionne added that a separation of other brands from the
group was "highly improbable" in the near term.
FCA shares in Milan were down 2.2 percent by 1540 GMT.
($1 = 0.9221 euros)
