Fiat Chrysler has no plans to list any other brand besides Ferrari - CEO

AMSTERDAM, April 16 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has no plans to list any other brand from its portfolio besides luxury unit Ferrari, FCA Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne told a shareholder meeting on Thursday.

The carmaker decided last year to spin off Ferrari, sell a 10 percent stake via a public offering and distribute the rest of FCA's stake in the luxury sports car brand to its shareholders as it seeks to unlock value at both FCA and Ferrari.

The decision had sparked speculation in the industry over whether the company might also consider listing other units, especially luxury brand Maserati or sporty Alfa Romeo.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Agnieszka Flak)