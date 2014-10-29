Fiat Chrysler to issue $2.5 bln mandatory convertible, shares

MILAN Oct 29 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
said on Wednesday it would issue a mandatory
convertible bond for $2.5 billion and place up to 100 million of
its shares to shore up funding for its 48-billion euros ($61
billion) investment plan.
Investors participating in the mandatory convertible
offering will be entitled to receive shares in luxury carmaker
Ferrari as part of a spin-off plan announced earlier on
Wednesday.
The market has long said FCA, with a net debt of 11.4
billion euros at the end of September, needed to raise capital
to strengthen its balance sheet, especially as it is still
battling with losses in Europe and a weakening outlook for Latin
America.
The world's seventh-largest carmaker, which moved its
primary listing to New York on Oct. 13, said the share issue
would include treasury shares and stock that will be issued to
offset a buyback of shares from exiting investors as part of the
merger into Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.
The group added in a separate statement it would repay ahead
of maturity Chrysler bonds due in 2019 and 2012.
(1 US dollar = 0.7853 euro)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Danilo Masoni)