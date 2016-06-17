版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 17日 星期五

GAC has not expressed interest in buying Fiat Chrysler stake-Marchionne

VENICE, Italy, June 17 China's Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) has not expressed an interest in buying a stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the Italian-American carmaker's chief executive said on Friday.

Fiat Chrysler already has a partnership with GAC that enables it to manufacture in China.

FCA Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said his group was interested in continuing to cooperate with GAC.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Venice, Marchionne also said second-quarter results were in line with expectations, confirming the company's guidance for the year. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

