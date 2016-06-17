GAC has not expressed interest in buying Fiat Chrysler stake-Marchionne

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
VENICE, Italy, June 17 China's Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) has not expressed an interest in buying a stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the Italian-American carmaker's chief executive said on Friday.
Fiat Chrysler already has a partnership with GAC that enables it to manufacture in China.
FCA Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said his group was interested in continuing to cooperate with GAC.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Venice, Marchionne also said second-quarter results were in line with expectations, confirming the company's guidance for the year. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.