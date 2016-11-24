Fiat Chrysler to add up to 2,000 jobs at Alfa Romeo plant -Renzi

CASSINO, Italy Nov 24 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) will add as many as 2,000 new jobs at its Alfa Romeo Cassino plant in Italy by 2018, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Thursday.

Speaking at a conference at the factory, Renzi said there were 4,300 workers at Cassino at present, but added that the number would rise to up to 6,300 over the next 18 to 24 months.

