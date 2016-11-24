Fiat Chrysler to add up to 2,000 jobs at Alfa Romeo plant -Renzi

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
CASSINO, Italy Nov 24 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) will add as many as 2,000 new jobs at its Alfa Romeo Cassino plant in Italy by 2018, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Thursday.
Speaking at a conference at the factory, Renzi said there were 4,300 workers at Cassino at present, but added that the number would rise to up to 6,300 over the next 18 to 24 months.
(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering