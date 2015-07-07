Fiat Chrysler and CNH Industrial sign Italian labour deal

| TURIN, Italy, July 7
TURIN, Italy, July 7 Carmaker Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles (FCA) and tractor manufacturer CNH
Industrial signed a four-year labour deal for workers
in Italy on Tuesday, in a sign of improving relations with
unions.
The 2015-18 agreement, which applies to all 85,000 employees
of the two companies in the country, includes a
performance-based compensation scheme linked to the achievement
of certain efficiency and profitability targets.
If the targets are met, employees will be entitled to a
bonus of 7,000-10,700 euros ($7,670-11,730) over four years, the
two companies said in a joint statement. The scheme was first
introduced at FCA's carmaking operations earlier this year and
has now been extended to other parts of the firm in Italy,
including its component-making subsidiaries, and to CNH
Industrial.
FCA Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne, who is also chairman
of CNH Industrial, has clashed with unions in the past as he
sought to get them to accept tougher rules on working hours,
sick pay and strikes, which he said was necessary to allow
Italian plants to compete with their rivals abroad.
Marchionne also took Fiat out of Italian employers'
confederation Confindustria so that it was no longer bound by
the collective labour rules negotiated between the confederation
and unions.
Unions initially criticised these moves, which they saw as a
precursor to moving production abroad, but they have since been
encouraged by FCA's investments in plants and new models and the
creation of jobs.
FCA and CNH Industrial use the same collective labour
agreement because both have exited Confindustria and operate in
related sectors. CNH Industrial is also seen as FCA's sister
company after being created through the combination of spun-off
Fiat Industrial with CNH Global.
Unions welcomed Tuesday's agreement, saying a
productivity-based bonus system made sense at a time when the
auto sector in Europe was still gradually recovering from a
six-year slump in sales.
The deal was signed with the FIM-CISL, UILM-UIL, FISMIC, UGL
Metalmeccanici and Associazione Quadri e Capi Fiat unions. The
FIOM union, which has repeatedly clashed with Fiat over pay and
conditions in Italian plants, did not participate.
The Italian agreement comes as FCA prepares to start
negotiations in the United States with the United Auto Workers
(UAW) union next week for a new four-year contract. The current
one expires in mid-September.
Last year, FCA workers in the United States represented by
the UAW - around 36,000 - received $2,750 in bonus pay linked to
North American profit for the company.
($1 = 0.9122 euros)
(Additional reporting by Bernie Woodall; Writing by Agnieszka
Flak; Editing by Pravin Char)