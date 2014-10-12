Fiat Chrysler crowns merger with Wall Street debut

* FCA trading on NYSE opens 1330 GMT Monday, followed by
Milan
* Wall Street debut comes at difficult time for auto
industry
* Seen weaker than Ford and GM, but has strong premium
portfolio
* Graphic on FCA and its peers: link.reuters.com/gak23w
* Graphic on FCA's targets: link.reuters.com/hak23w
By Agnieszka Flak
MILAN, Oct 12 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
(FCA) makes its Wall Street debut to great
fanfare on Monday, shifting the carmaker's centre of gravity
away from Italy and capping a decade of canny dealmaking and
tough restructuring by CEO Sergio Marchionne.
The world's seventh-largest auto group has sought the U.S.
listing to help to establish itself as a leading global player
through access to the world's biggest equity market and the
cheaper, more reliable source of funding it ultimately offers.
But Marchionne has picked a difficult moment to woo U.S.
investors. The American auto industry is nearing its peak, the
European market's recovery from years of decline is proving
elusive and weakness persists in Latin America.
Few, however, would question his business credentials.
Marchionne and FCA Chairman John Elkann will ring the closing
bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday to mark the
milestone for the 62-year-old chief executive who has revived
one of Italy's top companies and helped to rescue Chrysler from
bankruptcy along the way.
"Half of our car volumes are in the United States. I want
this to be a U.S.-listed company," Marchionne has said, having
deliberately chosen to list on the day that celebrates
Christopher Columbus's arrival in America.
Fiat took management control of Chrysler in 2009 after the
American carmaker emerged from government-sponsored bankruptcy
and completed its buyout of the company this year. It is now
combining all of its businesses under Dutch-registered FCA,
which will have a British financial domicile and small London
headquarters, with operations centres in Turin and Detroit.
AMBITIOUS AGENDA
Wall Street is the first item on an ambitious agenda for the
next five years as Marchionne gears up for the launch of dozens
of new models, from funky Fiat 500s to sporty Maseratis.
The target is a 60 percent sales boost to seven million
vehicles and a fivefold increase in net profit to as much as 5.5
billion euros ($6.9 billion) by 2018 - the year Marchionne has
said he would step down as CEO after seeing through his
investment plan.
FCA's growth plans won't come cheap, though, and Marchionne
will need to be at his persuasive best if analysts are right
with predictions that the group will need to raise more capital.
"It's not the right time to list an auto stock anywhere,"
said Arndt Ellinghorst, a London-based analyst with ISI Group.
"This is happening in the middle of a major profit warning from
Ford and people are still very concerned about GM.
It's going to be tough for Marchionne to convince investors."
Ford has hacked back its profit forecast for this year,
citing recall costs in North America and steeper losses in
Russia and South America.
Marchionne maintains that FCA should not be tied to Ford's
woes, saying that its strong position in Brazil gives it an
advantage over competitors, and this month reiterated full-year
guidance despite market expectations of a cut to forecasts.
DETROIT POWER STRUGGLE
Using the other two Detroit giants GM and Ford as a
benchmark, FCA is seen as the least attractive because of its
ageing model line-up, high debt, weaker margins in North America
and its minimal presence in China.
"Ford and GM also offer much stronger cash generation and
balance sheets, and are thus in a position to return cash to
shareholders, while FCA still needs to raise capital," Exane BNP
Paribas analyst Stuart Pearson said in a note.
FCA will decide on future financing options this month,
though Marchionne insists it does not need a capital increase.
The group has a stronger premium brand portfolio than either
Ford or GM, with an attractive carrot for investors in the form
of luxury brands Ferrari and Maserati, the promise of a
relaunched Alfa Romeo marque and Jeep.
"We see FCA's Asia weakness as a huge upside opportunity
because with Jeep they have the right product for Asia,"
Barclays analyst Kristina Church said.
Monday's listing is seen as a purely mechanical exercise,
one U.S. investment banker said, adding that the true test will
come once FCA seeks to access U.S. capital markets. "Now would
be the worst possible time to ask investors for money," he said.
Marchionne, meanwhile, has a clear criterion for Wall Street
success: more than half of the merged company's shares changing
hands in New York instead of Milan.
American investors said that appetite will take time to
build, especially as FCA has yet to switch to United States
accounting principles and to reporting results in dollars.
LOST IN TRANSLATION?
"You have an Italian company buying out a U.S. one, but the
holding is registered in Amsterdam with an HQ in London - that's
a lot to get your head around, and without a (pre-listing)
roadshow they are not doing themselves a favour," a second U.S.
banker said.
Marchionne will hit the road next month to spread the word
and has said that FCA could also sell treasury shares and other
stock after the listing in an attempt to boost trading
volumes.
He believes that FCA's cause will be aided by Chrysler's
brand strength in the United States, now the main profit centre
for the combined group. FCA sold more cars in North America last
month than Toyota, the world's largest automaker.
"Given where Chrysler was five years ago, that achievement
gives us some satisfaction," Marchionne said at the Paris auto
show. "I believe the stock will interest American investors."
The stock opens at 1330 GMT in New York and shortly
afterwards in Milan, where the group will keep a secondary
listing. Monday's opening price will be benchmarked against
Fiat's previous close of 6.94 euros ($8.76).
(1 US dollar = 0.7920 euro)
(Additional reporting by Laurence Frost and Paul Ingrassia in
Paris and Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Silvia Aloisi
and David Goodman)