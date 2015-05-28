Fiat Chrysler CEO sees industry merger by 2018

MELFI, Italy May 28 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne is convinced a merger in the auto industry will happen before 2018, he said during a visit to the carmaker's Melfi plant in southern Italy.

"I am absolutely certain that before 2018 there will be a merger," he said in response to a question of whether he saw consolidation happening in the industry, without specifying whether this would involve FCA. "It's my personal opinion, based on a gut feeling."

Marchionne declined to confirm whether he wrote an email with a merger proposal to General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra, as reported by the New York Times on Saturday.

"I write lots of emails, one does not talk about those things this way," he said. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Agnieszka Flak)