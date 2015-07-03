Fiat Chrysler CEO says no news on approach to GM but consolidation good

TURIN, July 3 Consolidation continues to be
necessary in the auto industry but there is nothing new to
report on Fiat Chrysler's desire for a
tie-up with General Motors, FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne
said on Friday.
"The (need for) consolidation remains valid, no one has
questioned its economic rational," Marchionne said, speaking on
the sidelines of the launch of a re-styled version of its
popular Fiat 500 hatchback.
Marchionne approached his counterpart at GM, Mary Barra,
with a merger proposal earlier this year but was rebuffed.
Asked if there was anything new to report on FCA's appetite
for a link-up with GM, he said there was not.
Asked whether the ongoing dismantling of an alliance between
Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp's and Germany's Volkswagen AG
could create opportunities for Fiat Chrysler,
Marchionne said it was too early to say.
(Reporting by Gianni Montani; writing by Francesca Landini)