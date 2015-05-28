UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler CEO predicts another industry merger "by 2018"

* Fiat CEO Marchionne sees large deal in auto industry
* Need to share costs for fuel-sapping engines to spur deal
* Opel CEO rules out deal with Fiat
(Adds comments by Opel CEO, bankers and analysts)
By Alberto Sisto and Edward Taylor
MELFI, Italy/RUESSELSHEIM, Germany, May 28 Fiat
Chrysler's chief executive is convinced there
will be another merger deal in the carmaking industry within the
next three years, he said on Thursday, even though General
Motors specifically ruled out a tie-up with Fiat.
"I am absolutely certain that before 2018 there will be a
merger," Sergio Marchionne said during a visit to Fiat's Melfi
plant in southern Italy, in response to a question about whether
he saw consolidation in the auto industry. He did not specify
whether such a merger would involve his group.
Sources familiar with the situation told Reuters in April
that Marchionne was hoping to seal a big deal for FCA, possibly
in the United States, but might struggle to find a partner.
In particular Fiat's current valuation and its track record
as a partner with General Motors stand in the way, bankers and
car executives say.
But generally, access to debt financing, and continued
growth in markets means the current appetite for mergers and
acquisitions in the industry is high.
In a survey this week, Ernst & Young said 70 percent of
automotive executives are expecting to pursue acquisitions in
the next 12 months.
Tougher emissions rules are forcing car companies to make
huge investments to develop hybrid and electric drivetrains and
to reduce the size of engines in an industry with cut-throat
margins.
And keen to share research costs, Marchionne is reported to
have already made an approach to General Motors.
Marchionne said he could not confirm a report in the New
York Times on Saturday that he had sent an email to GM Chief
Executive Mary Barra in March suggesting that the two companies
combine, but was rebuffed.
"I write lots of emails, one does not talk about those
things this way," he said.
NO MERGER
However, Karl-Thomas Neumann, chief executive of GM's
European arm Opel, also ruled out a deal with Fiat on Thursday,
citing the difficulty in closing factories in Europe as one of
the obstacles, even if there is a case for better economies of
scale in research and development.
"In principle Marchionne is right, the auto industry
develops the same things 10 times over," Neumann said, referring
to efforts to make more efficient engines, as well as hybrid
drivetrains.
But Opel is working on ways to improve volume, scale and
utilisation by sharing more common parts with its U.S. parent as
well as Peugeot, Neumann said.
Fiat and Opel have a long history of attempted cooperation.
Fiat bid to buy Opel in 2009 but lost out to a rival offer
before GM abandoned the sale process altogether.
The two had already formed an equity-based alliance back in
2000, sharing costs on engines and components, but relations
soured as Fiat's losses mounted. In 2005 GM had to pay Fiat $2
billion not to exercise a put option to sell the entire auto
division to the U.S. carmaker, "and there's been bad blood
since", one person familiar with the matter said.
And at least for now Fiat is unlikely to be welcomed with
open arms by any other major rival, bankers and analysts say.
"It has very limited profitability, it is loaded with debt,
it makes little in the way of earnings, it is burning cash and
it is not able to pay dividends," Bernstein research analyst Max
Warburton said in a note on the company on May 5. The company's
shares should be trading at 6.25 euros, rather than the current
14.70 euros, Bernstein said.
A senior car industry executive who declined to be named,
said it was a well known fact that Fiat was looking for a deal.
"What is smarter for us to do? Make an offer for Fiat now,
or wait for it to run into trouble and try to grab market share
once it starts paring back its operations?" the executive said.
(Writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Greg Mahlich)