Fiat Chrysler CEO says desired tie-up with GM "high priority"

MONZA, Italy, Sept 6 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
(FCA) boss Sergio Marchionne said on Sunday a tie-up
with General Motors was a "high priority" for the company
and a merger between the two carmakers was also the best
strategic option for its U.S. rival.
"That discussion remains a high priority for FCA," he told
journalists on the sidelines of the Formula One Italian Grand
Prix.
"We consider it to be the best possible strategic
alternative for us and for them. General Motors does remain the
ideal partner for us and we represent a not easily replaceable
alternative for them."
But Marchionne, who has openly been advocating a merger with
GM but was rebuffed, declined to comment on whether FCA would
pursue a hostile bid for its bigger competitor.
"I have zero comment on that issue. I'm not a good
forecaster of the future when it comes to that," he said.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)