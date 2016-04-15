Fiat Chrysler may decide on partner for U.S. midsize cars this year

AMSTERDAM, April 15 Fiat Chrysler (FCA) has received interest from carmakers willing to help it build medium-sized cars in the United States and may decide on a partner this year, CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.

Marchionne is looking for partners to build future versions of the compact Dodge Dart and the midsize Chrysler 200 in the United States to use more of its own production capacity to manufacture more profitable trucks and sport utility vehicles.

"We have received a couple of overtures and we are analysing them," Marchionne told journalists after a shareholder meeting in Amsterdam. "We are in no immediate rush ... It may happen as early as this year to have nailed it down."

FCA last week said it would lay off about 1,300 workers indefinitely and end one of the two shifts at its Sterling Heights, Michigan, plant that makes the slow-selling midsize Chrysler 200 sedan.

Both Sterling Heights and FCA's Belvidere, Illinois, plant which makes the Dart, will be retooled to make SUVs and trucks.

Marchionne said there was no firm date for when production of those models would stop completely, adding it depended on how long it would take to bring other models to those sites.

"We will know more by the end of this year," he added.

Marchionne said he wanted to remain active in the midsize segment in the United States, even though it was not essential to FCA's fortunes.

"The midsize car business in the U.S. is in severe decline," he said. "(But) from a range point of view I think it would be important to have a presence in the segment." (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Mark Potter)