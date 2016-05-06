版本:
2016年 5月 6日

Fiat Chrysler CEO: Data ownership unclear in working with Google

WINDSOR, Ont. May 6 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said Friday FCA and Alphabet Inc's Google have yet to determine who will own data collected in their collaboration on testing self-driving vehicles.

"That's exactly what has to be determined," Marchionne said in response to a reporter's question on data ownership. "We need to get to a stage where the car is viable so we can discuss the spoils of that work. We're not there."

Earlier this week, FCA and Google announced that they would align to fit 100 of the Pacifica minivans made at Windsor for Google's self-driving test fleet.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

